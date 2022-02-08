The Red Devils have spent well over $1B on player transfers and made only a small margin back on sale of players. Manchester United is the club that has lost the most in this category.

Switzerland-based independent research group CIES Football Observatory has revealed that Manchester United are big spenders but not so much good sellers. Since 2012 the Red Devils have spent €1.545bn on incoming transfers, while only being able to sell players for €470 million.

In total the club, in transfer regards, has operated at a loss of €1.075bn in net spend. An example of United’s transfer business is Paul Pogba, who the team purchased for well over $120 million and may not make any return on, as the player could leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

United have also spent big bucks to sign players who proved to be unsuccessful in Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek, and while they did pay a small transfer fee for Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar has little resale value at this point of his career. The report did not indicate the long-term effects of the transfers in other aspects of the business, like jersey sales for example. Manchester United’s recent big signing Jadon Sancho for $100 million has played 17 games in the league and scored 1 goal.

Other top spending clubs

The report goes on to list all the other clubs that are doing little resale business but are spending big on incoming transfers, in the last decade Manchester City ranks second with a net spend of €984m, although they have sold better than their cross-town rivals, PSG comes in third with a net spend of €941m.

Barcelona comes in fourth at a net spend of €650m, this type of spending led the club into financial ruin and forcing them to part ways with Lionel Messi and other top players.