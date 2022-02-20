Cristiano Ronaldo's future in Manchester United has been a topic for the past months. Many reports talk about a possible exit in the summer. However, now we know what the club's position will be regarding offers for the Portuguese.

What at first was the return of the prodigal son, could become another sad goodbye. While Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League standings and so far securing a place in the next Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly not happy with the team and he could leave next season, as he has offers from PSG and other clubs.

The Red Devils’ season hasn’t gone as planned, first having to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer halfway through the season and then, having to deal with reports about the rumored bad relationship within the team, some already dismissed by Harry Maguire. In the middle of it, Ronaldo’s mixed campaign hasn’t been what executives expected, according to The Sun.

The 37-year-old, who also suffered the worst goal drought in more than a decade, still has one year left on his contract. However, it’s been reported that he will decide if he stays or leaves the club depending on the next coach, as Ralf Rangnick will end his deal at the end of the summer.

Manchester United would let Cristiano Ronaldo go if he wants to

A new report from the Mirror has stated that the club "won’t stand in Cristiano Ronaldo's way if he demands to quit this summer.” While he still has another year, he reportedly has offers from clubs such as PSG, Roma and Bayern Munich.

The report states that Ronaldo would like to continue playing in Europe until he finally retires in the coming years ahead. Also, The Sun says that the United executives aren’t thrilled with his season so far. The Sun also remembers that the reasons for United to sign Ronaldo last summer was his closeness to join rivals Manchester City and his great commercial value.

However, in the sporting matter, the club is not getting the expected results. The Portuguese has also made abundantly clear that he won’t stay if the club doesn’t qualify to the next Champions League. Either way, Ronaldo is still United's top scorer, with 15 goals so far.