Antony made big headlines last year when he joined Manchester United in an astonishing deal from Ajax. Flash-forward to today and the Brazil international is once again all over the news, but for the wrong reasons.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, the winger’s former girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, filed a police report against him on Monday for domestic violence, bodily injury and threat.

The incident would have taken place on May 20th, when the footballer was in England. However, the report didn’t say in which country the aggression occurred.

The alleged victim, who reportedly suffered multiple attacks before, filed a restraining order and a forensic exam. The police report is understood to include photos of abrasions and threat messages.

ESPN Brasil shared the timeline of the reported aggressions from Antony towards his former girlfriend:

(Via @BrasilEdition on Twitter)

July 2022: Antony pulled her out of a party, grabbing her arm and hair. He then pushed her into his car. She was 17 weeks pregnant at the time.

Jan 2023: Antony assaulted her ‘out of jealousy’ and was eventually seen by two Manchester United doctors. She underwent surgery due to the displacement of her silicone prosthesis during this event.

3rd event: Witnessed by the girl’s friend and Antony’s mother. She had a cut on her finger, from a cup broken by Antony.

Later that day, Antony broke her phone and assaulted her again.

May 2023: Antony called her and said that if he saw her with someone else, he would ‘kill’ her.