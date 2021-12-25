Newcastle United are looking for a centre-back to reinforce their defense and they have their eyes on a young Netherlands international. But they are not the only ones who are interested, as Milan is also in the race for him.

Newcastle United are still trying to build a winning team for next summer, despite their current difficult situation in the Premier League. In order to do that, the Magpies are trying to sign a centre-back to reinforce their defense.

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies will try to go after a Netherlands youth international, Sven Botman. The Dutch defender is currently playing for Lille. The reports state that Newcastle is waiting for the price to make an offer.

Botman is only 21 years old, and he has stood out in the Netherlands younger teams, but he has also been called up by his country at senior level. While he joined Lille last year, he could end up in the Premier League or the Serie A next year.

Newcastle and AC Milan to battle out for Botman

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Botman is not only wanted by Newcastle, who see him as a top priority sign, but by AC Milan too. The Italians, according to Calciomercato, are expected to make contact with Lille before the end of the year.

The report states that there is a real and concrete interest from Newcastle United in signing Botman, but Milan have a clear strategy regarding their attempt to land him. For the Italians, Botman is also a priority sign.

With defender Simon Kjær having a season-ending injury, according to reports, Milan is desperate to reinforce the defense this winter. Milan will try to get him on a paid loan with an option to buy. Botman price tag is reportedly €30 million.