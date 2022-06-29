According to reports, after five years, PSG have told Neymar that they will no longer count on him, the forward would be considering leaving the club, and there is interest from England.

Neymar's future appears to be far away from PSG. According to RMC Sport, the Brazilian has been told he is no longer wanted at the club as they look to continue their rebuild without him. Luis Campos has already replaced Leonardo as sporting director, and Christophe Galtier would be the coach who will take over from Mauricio Pochettino.

Changes are also expected on the team´s roster. President Nasser Al-Khelaifi claimed that the French champions would be moving away from a big-money signings model instead of aiming to build their team around young French talent, and when asked specifically about Neymar, he assured: "Is Neymar part of the new project or not? We cannot talk about this in public because some players will arrive, and some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations".

Following Al-Khelaifi's words, the rumors that PSG do not intend to continue counting on Neymar became increasingly louder. As reported by RMC Sport, the winger is considering leaving the club, and there is interest from England.

Chelsea would be interested in signing Neymar

Neymar's future has been uncertain for months. In April, Sky Sports revealed that PSG had placed Neymar on their transferable list, and the price to let the Brazilian leave was 90 million euros. According to reports, Chelsea would be willing to sign the 30-year-old player.

Since Todd Boehly bought the Blues, he has focused on building a first-class team to fight for the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League. Chelsea are looking to sign a defender, but Thomas Tuchel is also looking to bring new forwards into his team, and that's where Neymar would come in.

Chelsea are working on signing Raphinha and Raheem Sterling. However, Boehly is keen to make an impression at Stamford Bridge with a marquee arrival. Chelsea have the money to sign Neymar, have the money to pay his salary (it has been reported by L'Equipe that he makes roughly €50 million a season in gross salary), and also have the advantage of having Tuchel, who coached the Brazilian during his time at PSG. Under the German, the former Barcelona player played 67 games, scored 51 goals, and provided 32 assists.

Thiago Silva was asked about Neymar and PSG links and said: “He has to go to Chelsea. If it happens, it will be for the best. He needs no comments. So far, I don’t know anything, but I hope it comes to fruition”. The 30-year-old is a player that Silva knows well, with the duo making a combined total of 138 appearances together for PSG, Brazil’s national team, and Brazil’s Olympic side.