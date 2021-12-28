The Uruguayan forward looks MLS bound and according to sources from Uruguay, Orlando City would spend a record $10 million for the 21-year-old.

Orlando City wants to make a splash in the 2022 season and for that they are going after one of South America’s and Uruguay’s biggest prospects, Facundo Torres. Torres recently was crowned champion of Uruguay with Peñarol and played in the Copa America for Uruguay.

The Peñarol forward has played 51 games for the club and has 10 goals, winning one league title. His 2021 started with a bang but as the season progressed Torres was on tired legs after a heavy 2021 that saw him inherit the number 10 jersey for Peñarol and play 10 games for Uruguay.

Orlando City had offered $6 million for Torres but Peñarol president Ignacio Ruglio rejected the offer in favor of a higher fee. Now Ovacion and El Pais in Uruguay have the fee at $10 million plus clauses.

Facundo Torres on Orlando City radar

Facundo Torres had offers from Villarreal in Spain but has reportedly set his sights on a move to MLS. At $10 million for 70% of his rights, Orlando would win the signature of one of the best players in Uruguayan soccer.

It has been reported that the player’s family stressed to Ruglio to get the deal done as the offer will be okayed in the coming days according to reports. Facundo Torres will most likely take up a DP spot on Orlando’s roster and the players intentions is to make the jump to Europe.

