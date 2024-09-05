Trending topics:
Without Angel Di María or Lionel Messi, one Argentina star inherits important jersey number

Argentina is set to take on Chile from Buenos Aires on Thursday, and one midfielder will need to carry a very important kit number.

Angel Di Maria.
© Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesAngel Di Maria.

By Kelvin Loyola

Argentina is currently in first place in Conmebol World Cup qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Barring a major disaster, Lionel Scaloni’s side is heading to the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Chile, on the other hand, has a chance to climb the standings despite a poor 1-3-2 record, sitting in eighth place, as almost seven of Conmebol’s 10 teams could reach the World Cup.

Argentina will be without Lionel Messi, whose famous number 10 kit has been assigned to Roma’s Paulo Dybala. Angel Di María’s famous number 11 kit has also been assigned.

Who will wear Angel Di María’s number 11 kit?

According to TyC Sports reporter Gastón Edul, Betis’s Giovani Lo Celso will wear Angel Di María’s famous number 11 kit. Di María retired from the Argentine national team after winning the 2024 Copa América last summer.

Giovani Lo Celso

Giovani Lo Celso

Unlike Di María, Lo Celso plays in the middle of the midfield rather than on the wings and is known for more defensive duties. Scaloni also has Alejandro Garnacho and Valentín Barco available for the left-sided wing position.

Lionel Scaloni makes something clear about Argentina's No. 10 shirt during Lionel Messi's absence

Lionel Scaloni makes something clear about Argentina"s No. 10 shirt during Lionel Messi"s absence

Angel Di María played 145 games for Argentina and scored 35 goals. He won four titles with Argentina, including two Copa Américas and one FIFA World Cup.

kelvin loyola
Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

