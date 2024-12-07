NFL again fines key player of Mike Tomlin's Steelers after game vs Bengals

This Saturday, as it does every weekend, the NFL announced the fines imposed on players in the league for unsportsmanlike or violent conduct. In this case, a key weapon for the Pittsburgh Steelers was fined for a controversial action in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The concern has already been demonstrated by Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers had already received fines the previous week, when the NFL fined cornerback Donte Jackson and safety Damontae Kazee. Between them, they totaled $33,000 in penalties for late hit and helmet tackling.

In this case, the NFL fined George Pickens $20,462 for two unsportsmanlike conduct violations. One was for pointing his finger into the stands after a 46-yard reception last week, while the other was for taunting. It is the fourth – and most costly – financial penalty imposed on the Steelers wide receiver this season.

Pickens was already controversial when he claimed that the Cleveland Browns were not a good team and that they beat the Steelers because of snow two weeks ago. The Pittsburgh franchise wide receiver has a style that puts him in controversial situations. His six career fines have been for a blind-side block, two taunts, displaying a personal message and two excessive use of facemasks.

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Tomlin’s statements about Pickens

In recent hours, head coach Mike Tomlin has expressed concern about Pickens’ struggles, such as in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, when the 23-year-old was penalized for taunting. “He’s got to grow up fast,” the Pittsburgh head coach said of the complications caused by the Steelers receiver’s behavior.

A new controversy for Pickens

The Steelers and Browns will meet again on Sunday, reigniting a controversy that includes comments between Pickens and Greg Newsome. In recent hours, the Pittsburgh franchise receiver said he doesn’t know who Newsome is, who previously told Pickens he was a fake tough guy.