The Argentine coach will have offers in the summer with Manchester United and Real Madrid being the main suitors.

For Mauricio Pochettino he has not been short on offers since his move to PSG in 2021. Despite managing PSG as runaway leaders in Ligue 1 and in good standing in the Champions League round of 16, much has been made of Pochettino not being able to get the most out of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappé at the club.

At the moment Pochettino has only won two domestic cups in France, the real test is the Champions League, it’s basically win the Champions League or bust for Pochettino and PSG. Nonetheless according to 90min there is still interest from two of the best teams in the world.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are reportedly following Pochettino, with United ready to make him their new manager come next season. Although after the round of 16 first leg tie with Real Madrid it has been reported that Florentino Pérez could swoop in for the manager.

What is Pochettino’s standing at Real Madrid and Manchester United?

For Real Madrid according to 90min, Carlo Ancelotti’s time at the club hangs in the balance, especially in the Champions League. If Ancelotti were to be let go, Florentino Pérez saw enough in the first leg to pounce for Pochettino. If Kylian Mbappé signs with Real Madrid as expected, a familiar manager in Pochettino seems like a good idea.

At Manchester United the road is a bit clearer, Pochettino is the number one candidate to take over from lame duck coach Ralf Rangnick who will not stay past this season according to sources. Pochettino is the top name in a list that includes Ajax's Erik ten Hag and Leicester's Brendan Rodgers.