One of the most talked-about transfer sagas of the European summer is on the verge of reaching its conclusion. It looks like Lamine Yamal will be joining forces in FC Barcelona‘s attack with a fellow Spanish national team player, a teammate from their victorious Euro 2024 campaign.

In breaking news, renowned sports journalist Fabrizio Romano took to X (formerly Twitter) to report that Dani Olmo is set to join FC Barcelona. According to Romano, the highly anticipated transfer is already in the works, with details being finalized.

Currently, Dani Olmo is with RB Leipzig, awaiting a resolution to his contractual situation. According to Sky Sport Germany, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, is already in Germany to help facilitate the transfer. Olmo, who has expressed a strong desire to return to Spanish football, is inching closer to finalizing his move to FC Barcelona.

Although RB Leipzig initially valued Dani Olmo at around €60 million, Barcelona’s first offer was turned down. However, the Blaugrana are expected to make a revised bid of €55 million guaranteed, with an additional €7 million in performance-based add-ons. This new proposal is anticipated to be more compelling and could pave the way for a successful transfer.

Dani Olmo of RB Leipzig reacts after a disallowed goal during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and 1. FC Köln at Red Bull Arena on August 13, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany.

The contract offered to Dani Olmo, the Euro 2024 champion, is set for six years, keeping him tied to FC Barcelona until 2030. This long-term deal underscores Barcelona’s commitment to securing Olmo’s services for the foreseeable future.

Dani Olmo: The alternative to Nico Williams

Initially, Barcelona’s top priority was securing the services of Nico Williams. The young forward from Athletic Bilbao, who is a close friend of Lamine Yamal, was their number one choice to bolster the attack.

However, with Athletic Bilbao confirming that Nico Williams will remain with the club for at least another year, Barcelona wasted no time pivoting to secure Dani Olmo. The Catalan giants quickly shifted their focus and reengaged in discussions with Olmo, who had previously been in talks about joining the club.

What’s next for FC Barcelona pre-season?

Under the guidance of German coach Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona still has one remaining match on their U.S. tour before heading back to Spain and play the Joan Gamper Trophy, finalizing preparations for the upcoming La Liga season: