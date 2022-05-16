Barcelona is beginning to look towards the future and are already setting their sights on a Brazilian international for the summer.

Xavi and his Barcelona side have a busy offseason coming up, the Catalan giants are interested in bulking up their roster for what will be a return to the UEFA Champions League and a much more stable side than the one that began the season.

Barcelona, despite all the drama, are second and in firm possession of second place, the club had to wheel and deal and made winter signings that paid off. Still not that far away from the financial hurdles of the beginning of the season the team will need to sell and buy wisely in order to balance the books.

Now a report from Fabrizio Romano has Barcelona ready to pounce on a promising player from Brazil and of the Premier League. Barcelona has huge interest in Leeds United star Raphinha.

Raphinha to Barcelona?

According to Romano, Barcelona is willing to offer a five-year contract to Raphinha who is under contract with Leeds United until 2024. All it would cost Barcelona is 25 million euros if Leeds United are relegated at the end of the season.

Barcelona and Raphinha’s agent Deco have been in talks according to Romano, with talks going back all the way to March. For Raphinha it would be a no brainer move, as Leeds United has lost much of its mojo since the firing of Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds United have dropped three straight and only were able to get a 90th minute draw with Brighton, Leeds has one last chance to stay up against Brentford and even if Leeds survive the drop, many of their top talents are seeing with good eyes to move on from the club that catapulted them to fame.

Raphinha has played 34 games this season and scored 10 goals and 3 assists for Jesse Marsch’s side that are hanging by a thread to survive relegation.