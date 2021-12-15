River Plate and Colon will face each other to define the 2021 Trofeo de Campeones champions. Here, find out when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

River Plate and Colon will meet each other for the second edition of the 2021 Trofeo de Campeones de la Liga Profesional. The 2021 Primera Division champion, River, and the 2021 Copa de La Liga Profesional champion will clash to decide the title.

El Millonario won the 2021 Liga Profesional against Racing three weeks ago, since then Marcelo Gallardo’s boys have only won one of their last three matches (with two draws). However, a title is once again on the line, so they will try to get their best form against Colon.

Meanwhile, Colon will try to beat River as they did in their last match. This will be the second edition of this competition whose only previous champion is Racing in the 2018-19 season. Who will be crowned champions?

River Plate vs Colon: Date

River Plate and Colon will face each other for the Trofeo de Campeones title on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. Colon won their last match on July 1-2 as visitors.

River Plate vs Colon: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:10 PM

CT: 6:10 PM

MT: 5:10 PM

PT: 4:10 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream River Plate vs Colon

The TV broadcast for the match between River Plate and Colon for the 2021 Trofeo de Campeones to be played on Saturday, December 18, 2021 hasn't been confirmed for the US yet.