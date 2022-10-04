River Plate will receive Estudiantes LP for the Matchday 23 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The locals have had a not too good semester. Undoubtedly, the expectations for this team were much higher. However, first they were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, then from the Copa Argentina and finally they were complicated in the Argentine League. Even so, they still have a small chance and they will try to take advantage of it.
Estudiantes de La Plata did not have a good semester either. For the "Pincharrata" team it has been a truly forgettable season, where despite having reached the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, in the local championship they could not have good performances. However, they are not that far from qualifying for the next Libertadores and they will go for that goal.
River Plate vs Estudiantes LP: Kick-Off Time
River Plate will play against Estudiantes LP for the Matchday 23 of the 2022 Argentine League this Wednesday, October 5 at the “El Monumental” Stadium in Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Argentina: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 PM
Canada: 8:30 (EDT)
Costa Rica: 6:30
Croatia: 2:30 AM (October 6)
Ecuador: 7:30 PM
Israel: 3:30 AM (October 6)
Jamaica: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 1:30 AM (October 6)
Serbia: 2:30 AM (October 6)
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM
United States: 8:30 PM (ET)
River Plate vs Estudiantes LP: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ViX, ESPN Premium, Star+
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 4 North, ViX
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN, ViX
International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play, Onefootball
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+, ViX
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), VIX+, TyC Sports International