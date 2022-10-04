River Plate will face Estudiantes LP for Matchday 23 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

River Plate vs Estudiantes LP: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022 Argentine League in your country

River Plate will receive Estudiantes LP for the Matchday 23 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The locals have had a not too good semester. Undoubtedly, the expectations for this team were much higher. However, first they were eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, then from the Copa Argentina and finally they were complicated in the Argentine League. Even so, they still have a small chance and they will try to take advantage of it.

Estudiantes de La Plata did not have a good semester either. For the "Pincharrata" team it has been a truly forgettable season, where despite having reached the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, in the local championship they could not have good performances. However, they are not that far from qualifying for the next Libertadores and they will go for that goal.

River Plate vs Estudiantes LP: Kick-Off Time

River Plate will play against Estudiantes LP for the Matchday 23 of the 2022 Argentine League this Wednesday, October 5 at the “El Monumental” Stadium in Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 (EDT)

Costa Rica: 6:30

Croatia: 2:30 AM (October 6)

Ecuador: 7:30 PM

Israel: 3:30 AM (October 6)

Jamaica: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 1:30 AM (October 6)

Serbia: 2:30 AM (October 6)

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 PM

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Estudiantes LP: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ViX, ESPN Premium, Star+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN 4 North, ViX

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN, ViX

International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play, Onefootball

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount + (free trial), VIX+, TyC Sports International