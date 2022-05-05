River Plate and Platense clash at El Monumental Stadium on Matchday 14 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

River Plate and Platense will face each other at Antonio Vespucio Liberti Stadium (El Monumental) on Matchday 14 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional. Here is all the detailed information about this Argentine League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the United States. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free-trial).

The hosts already qualified for the quarterfinals of the Argentine tournament. River Plate are second in the Group A standings with 26 points, three points behind Racing, which are first with 29. A win against Platense (and a loss by Racing against its rival) would assure El Millonario the first place, and in the quarterfinals, they would face the weakest team in Group B.

On the flip side, Platense no longer have a chance to qualify for the next round, El Calamar are in 14th place in the standings with 10 points. Of 13 games played, the team led by Omar De Felippe won only two matches, tied 4, and lost 7. In addition, in its last Copa de la Liga Profesional match, Platense drew 1-1 with Argentinos Juniors.

River Plate vs Platense: Date

River Plate and Platense will meet at El Monumental Stadium on Sunday, May 8, on Matchday 14 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional.

River Plate vs Platense: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch River Plate vs Platense

The game to be played between River Plate and Platense on Matchday 14 of Group A of the Argentine 2022 Copa de la Liga Profesional will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (Free-trial). Other options: ViX.