River Plate will host Rosario Central for the Matchday 26 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

River Plate vs Rosario Central: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 Argentine League in your country

River Plate will receive Rosario Central at the Monumental Stadium for the Matchday 26 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

The local team is experiencing a climate of deep regret due to the departure of Marcelo Gallardo as coach of the team, without a doubt the most successful in the history of the club. After just over 8 years, he decided not to continue, and now with the decision to leave already made, the coach will seek to leave a new title to River before his departure.

They know that it will not be easy since the difference with the leaders Boca Juniors is 4 points with 6 at stake. To have hope, they must undoubtedly beat Rosario Central, who have had a really bad tournament and hope to be able to finish it in order to organize the team a bit for next season.

River Plate vs Rosario Central: Kick-Off Time

River Plate will play against Rosario Central for the Matchday 26 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, October 16 at the “El Monumental” in Belgrano, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 (EDT)

Costa Rica: 5:30

Croatia: 1:30 AM (October 17)

Ecuador: 6:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 AM (October 17)

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 AM (October 17)

Serbia: 1:30 AM (October 17)

Trinidad and Tobago: 7:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Rosario Central: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Premium, Star+, ViX

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Ecuador: ViX, Star+, ESPN

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Israel: Sports 3

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount + (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX

