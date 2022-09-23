River will face Talleres for Matchday 21 of the 2022 Argentine League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

River Plate will receive Talleres for the Matchday 21 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).

After two consecutive losses in the “Superclasico” against Boca Juniors, and against Banfield at home on Matchday 20, River Plate recovered with a victory in the derby against San Lorenzo, remaining 6 points behind the leader, Atletico Tucuman. Of course, now they want to stay in the fight for the championship, for which victory is necessary.

Talleres this semester bet everything to go far in the Copa Libertadores, something they managed to reach the quarterfinals, but as a result they fell far behind in the championship. Although his main objective now is the Copa Argentina, he will surely do his best to get points and get out of the bottom of the standings.

River Plate vs Talleres: Kick-Off Time

River Plate will play against Talleres for the Matchday 21 of the 2022 Argentine League this Saturday, September 24 at the “El Monumental” Stadium in Belgrano, Buenos Aires Argentina.

Barbados: 5:00 PM

Belize: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (EDT)

Germany: 11:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 PM

Jamaica: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 5:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

River Plate vs Talleres: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Belize: ESPN 4 North

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

International: Fanatiz International, AFA Play, Onefootball

Italy: SportItalia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Star+, Fanatiz Mexico, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+, TyC Sports International