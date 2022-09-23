River Plate will receive Talleres for the Matchday 21 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and Fanatiz worldwide (except Argentina).
After two consecutive losses in the “Superclasico” against Boca Juniors, and against Banfield at home on Matchday 20, River Plate recovered with a victory in the derby against San Lorenzo, remaining 6 points behind the leader, Atletico Tucuman. Of course, now they want to stay in the fight for the championship, for which victory is necessary.
Talleres this semester bet everything to go far in the Copa Libertadores, something they managed to reach the quarterfinals, but as a result they fell far behind in the championship. Although his main objective now is the Copa Argentina, he will surely do his best to get points and get out of the bottom of the standings.
River Plate vs Talleres: Kick-Off Time
River Plate will play against Talleres for the Matchday 21 of the 2022 Argentine League this Saturday, September 24 at the “El Monumental” Stadium in Belgrano, Buenos Aires Argentina.
River Plate vs Talleres: TV Channel and Live Streaming
