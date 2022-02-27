Robert Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until the summer of 2023, but as of today, there have been no negotiations for a new deal. As a result, the Polish striker has issued a warning to the Bundesliga side.

Robert Lewandowski has given his current side, Bayern an ultimatum, as he attempts to seek clarification on his contract status. The prolific striker prefers either a contract extension or he could consider leaving the Bundesliga club in the summer, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. It's been said that he has no desire to depart on a free transfer once his deal runs out in June 2023.

The 2021 Ballon d'Or Striker of the Year is believed to be dedicated to the German team and focused on the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Bayern are yet to initiate discussions with the 33-year-old. If they want the Pole to remain wearing Die Roten jersey next season, they must begin discussions with his representatives as soon as possible and give him an "important deal".

During the summer transfer discussions between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski was mentioned as a possible alternative. However, the club's response to all interested sides was that their star player was untouchable, Romano has added.

Bayern-Lewandowski: No ongoing talks regarding new deal

Since the failed David Alaba discussions, the relationship between Bayern, particularly Hasan Salihamidzic, the club's sporting director, and Lewandowski's agent, Pini Zahavi, has been exceedingly tense. The Bavarians' hierarchy are yet to meet with Zahavi to discuss Lewandowski's future.

For the Polish veteran, the issue is clear: if Bayern do not offer him a new contract soon, he will certainly explore other possibilities, maybe as early as this summer. It's worth noting that the Israeli agent has been well-connected with PSG, in addition to clubs from the Premier League.

In addition, after the Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 win, Salihamidzic stated that the club would do all possible to extend the Poland international's contract. However, in answer to the statement, Lewandowski replied, "I'm hearing it for the first time."