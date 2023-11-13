Robert Lewandowski appeared to ignore Lamine Yamal when the Barcelona youngster tried to shake hands with the striker during the 2-1 win over Alaves on Sunday. The clip immediately went viral, with many questioning Lewy’s attitude.

The situation happened after Yamal decided to make a play on his own rather than pass the ball to Lewandowski, who was waiting on the box. In a press conference with the Pole national team, the 35-year-old set the record straight.

“Honestly, there is not comment on it, because it was just an incident. So when it comes to my relationship with him, I have helped him several times and gave him advice, even in this game,” Lewandowski said, via Pole journalist Błażej Łukaszewski.

While the clip gave a lot to talk about, Barca fans on social media have also shown how Lewandowski then talked to Yamal after scoring his comeback goal, proving they only had an incident before. According to Sport, the pair worked things out in the locker room and were surprised by how the media reacted to the situation.

“It’s normal to say or shout something on the pitch,” Lewandowski added. “The entire situation is an incident out of context, and has no meaning. It happens.”

Lewandowski helps Barcelona get a much-needed win

While his viral moment with Yamal was one of the biggest storylines of the game, Lewandowski should’ve made more headlines for helping Barca turn things around. Samuel Omorodion put Alaves in front in the first minute, forcing the hosts to run from behind for much of the game.

It wasn’t until the 53rd minute that Lewandowski put things level, before he gave his side the lead from the penalty spot after 78 minutes. Thanks to his brace, Xavi Hernandez’s men claimed all three points to keep themselves within touching distance of Girona.

Barca are currently third in the LaLiga standings with 30 points, four shy of the surprising leaders. They’re also two points shy of Real Madrid, who emerged victorious in the Spanish Clasico a few weeks ago.

What’s next for Barcelona

With the international break taking center stage, Barcelona won’t play until Saturday, November 25, when they visit Rayo Vallecano on Matchday 14 of LaLiga. From then on, Xavi’s side will enter a stretch of crucial fixtures.

On Nov. 28, they will host Porto in a crucial UEFA Champions League game. On Sunday, December 3, Barca will take on Atletico Madrid. The following week, they will come up against Girona with their league aspirations at stake. Three days later, they close the Champions League group stage against Antwerp.