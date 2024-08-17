Trending topics:
Video: Robert Lewandowski scores brace for Barcelona vs Valencia in Hansi Flick's debut

In their La Liga debut, Robert Lewandowski finds the net to secure the win for Hansi Flick's Barcelona against Valencia.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona scores his team's second goal from a penalty kick during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on August 17, 2024 in Valencia, Spain.
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona scores his team's second goal from a penalty kick during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on August 17, 2024 in Valencia, Spain.

By Matías Persuh

In their La Liga debut, FC Barcelona makes a strong statement at Mestalla, defeating Valencia decisively. In German coach Hansi Flick‘s first match on the Barcelona bench, Robert Lewandowski scores twice to secure the victory for the Catalan side.

For the home team, Duro had opened the scoring towards the end of the first half. However, they couldn’t hold on to the lead, and Barcelona managed to turn the game around.

Barcelona started on the right foot in their long journey toward the title in Spain, this time without Xavi on the bench, but with German coach Hansi Flick at the helm.

For the visiting side, young star Lamine Yamal started from the beginning. Just days earlier, he had to address personal matters due to an incident where his father was stabbed in a parking lot in Badalona.

Robert Lewandowski Celebrating

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal from a penalty kick during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona at Estadio Mestalla on August 17, 2024 in Valencia, Spain.

Although it’s still early in the season, Barca is already emerging as one of the top contenders for the title. Their squad features stars like Yamal, Lewandowski, and Pedri, while they are also awaiting the arrival of their most recent addition, Dani Olmo.

Lewandowski levels the score

The Polish striker scores his second goal

matías persuh
Matías Persuh

Matias Persuh is a sports journalist and writer who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism in 2008. Since then, he has covered numerous events, including local soccer games, and has interviewed players and coaches. Matias has also participated as a columnist in various radio shows. Fluent in English, Spanish, and Slovenian, he displays great enthusiasm when analyzing NBA and NFL games. In addition, he regularly follows major competitions such as the Premier League, Serie A, and La Liga. Joining Bolavip US in July 2024 marked a significant step forward in his career, allowing him to continue developing his skills and delivering the most resonant news and reports to the audience.

