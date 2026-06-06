Why are Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal not playing today for Chile vs Portugal in 2026 friendly?

Chile will face the always-tough Portugal squad before the Europeans focus on the 2026 World Cup, but why are Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal not playing?

Chile will face Portugal as the European side seeks a win to lift its morale ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Thankfully for them, neither Alexis Sanchez nor Arturo Vidal will play for the South Americans in this game.

In fact, Vidal and Sanchez were not even called to represent Chile this time around. The coaching staff is transitioning away from the team’s aging golden generation and giving younger players opportunities to build for the future. After all, not doing this earlier might’ve cost them the chance to play in the 2026 World Cup.

Agustin Arce is the 21-year old that will take Vidal’s place in the lineup against Portugal. Meanwhile, Darío Osorio will be the one taking the left wing instead of the mythical Alexis Sanchez. Follow Portugal vs Chile LIVE.

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Why is Chile not playing in the 2026 World Cup?

Chile’s golden generation was one that turned out to be very hard to let go. Sanchez and Vidal were the two main leaders, but that Chile side was just unstoppable as a whole, winning two Copa America titles against Lionel Messi’s Argentina and were at the brink of eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup.

Chile celebrates the Copa America Centenario Championship

However, that prompted them to delay the newer generations. It inevitably led to disaster. As the generation got older, there were no new names to take charge. The dip in talent and leadership was too much for the national team to overcome, and that cost them in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

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Who are Chile’s brightest prospects?

Dario Osorio (winger), Lucas Assadi (sttacking midfielder), and Vicente Pizarro (midfielder) are the three names holding the fate of the Chile squad. They are the ones that get the recognition for being a step above the rest of the Chilean players right now.

Pizarro and Osorio are playing against Portugal. Assadi is not available as he is nursing an ankle injury. Still, two of the ones called to bring Chile back to the top of the soccer world will have the spotlight today.