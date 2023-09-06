In what was a fairly comfortable win for Serie A leaders AC Milan 2-1 last Friday over Roma has been stained by a horrid video of a AC Milan fan insulting Roma supporters and even making a fellow young AC Milan fan cry.

The match itself has positioned AC Milan tied for first place with rivals Inter Milan after three weeks. The two clubs are slated to meet when Serie A resumes after the international break in one of the best matches so far in the young European season. Milan have seen their trifecta attack clicking on all cylinders with Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão, and Christian Pulisic, who was named player of the month for the club for August, leading the charge.

The video in question of a bald AC Milan fan yelling at a group of Roma supporters where a young boy wearing a AC Milan kit was seated has began to surface on social media and now countless pundits and fans are requesting the fan in question be identified and banned.

AC Milan fan yelling at Roma fans

The sickening video shows the Milan fan climbing on the plexiglass that separates one section from another at Roma’s Stadio Olimpico and screaming angerly and spitting at Roma fans, where there was a young AC Milan fan present as well.

Another fan captured the incident on his phone where the boy’s dad yells at the man to look at what he has done to his son, who began to cry, and that he was also a Milan supporter.

Roma fans began to yell and hurl objects at the man who was out of control hurling insults at everyone, the boy, who looked around 8-10 years of age, was sobbing next to his father.

At the moment, Roma or AC Milan has yet to issue a public statement over the incident, but many observers are calling for the man to be identified and even banned from the stadium.