Roma take on Shakhtar Donetsk at Stadio Olimpico in Roma for a Club Friendly. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk meet in a Club Friendly. This game will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The Italians want to show that they are in good form by winning an international game at home. Here is all the detailed information about this Club Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Roma drew a game against Nice and then won one on July 30 against Tottenham on the road in what has been one of the biggest wins for them in the preseason. They will play the first Serie A game on August 14 against Salernitana.

Shakhtar Donetsk continue to play in Europe despite the hard time their country is going through. They drew a recent game against Utrecht 2-2 on the road, they also lost one against Ajax 1-3.

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Kick-Off Time

Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk play for a Club Friendly on Sunday, August 7 at Stadio Olimpico in Roma. The home team knows that winning this game would be beneficial before the start of the local league’s regular season, while the visitors want to continue showing that nothing can stop them.

Australia: 4:45 AM (August 8)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Brunei: Astro Go

Italy: DAZN

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

How to watch Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk anywhere

