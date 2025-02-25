Tyson Fury’s potential comeback shifts focus to Anthony Joshua

The boxing world has long awaited one of its most tantalizing rivalries: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua. Despite years of negotiations and fervent fan anticipation, the fight has never materialized, leaving a gaping hole in British boxing history.

Fury’s recent “retirement” following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December seemed to slam the door shut on this dream matchup. However, the unpredictable nature of boxing has reignited hope for this historic clash.

Joshua has experienced a rollercoaster career, with highs and lows including losses to Usyk, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Daniel Dubois. After Fury’s retirement announcement—a decision he initially made in 2022 after defeating Dillian Whyte—the possibility of a Fury-Joshua showdown appeared to fade.

Yet, Fury’s retirement has not stopped speculation. When asked about a potential fight with Fury, whose return to the ring seems inevitable, Joshua remained cautious. “I think it’s probably best to ask Eddie Hearn [Joshua’s promoter],” Joshua told mirror.co.uk, hinting that the final decision would depend on negotiations and circumstances.

Anthony Joshua arrives prior to the RING Magazine Awards at Old Royal Naval College on January 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

A British showdown fueled by Saudi influence?

Despite the uncertainty, Anthony Joshua has expressed interest in the fight, acknowledging its commercial and sporting appeal. “I feel like it’s the best fight. A fight against Fury will be commercially favorable and against a great man. So, I think it makes sense,” Joshua said, leaving the door open for a potential clash.

The possibility of this British heavyweight duel has been rekindled thanks to the influence of Turki Alalshikh, the head of Saudi boxing. Alalshikh, a key figure in organizing major fights in the Middle East, believes Fury could be lured out of retirement with the right financial offer.

While Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, insists that his fighter is “happily retired,” Alalshikh’s confidence has sparked optimism among fans. His ability to broker high-profile fights has kept hope alive for the long-awaited “Battle of the British Heavyweights.”

Is Fury vs. Joshua still possible?

The likelihood of this fight happening depends on several factors, including negotiations, financial incentives, and the willingness of both fighters. Fury’s retirement adds a layer of complexity, but Alalshikh’s influence and the overwhelming demand from fans keep the dream alive. For now, the boxing world remains in suspense, eagerly waiting to see if this historic rivalry will finally come to fruition.

