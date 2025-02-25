Trending topics:
Where to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 Copa del Rey

Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey semifinal. Fans in the United States can tune in to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

Barcelona will meet Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey semifinal. As excitement builds, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are set for a thrilling showdown in the Copa del Rey, featuring two of the season’s top teams in both Spain and Europe. Both clubs are strong contenders for the La Liga title, but first, they will battle for a spot in the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona come into the matchup after a solid 2-0 win over Las Palmas, while Atletico impressed with a 3-0 victory against Valencia. With both sides in top form, this highly anticipated clash promises to deliver an electrifying contest.

When will the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Barcelona will face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the 2024/2025 Copa del Rey semifinal this Tuesday, February 25, with kickoff set for 3:30 PM (ET).

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid – Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Copa del Rey clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid live in the United States on ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

