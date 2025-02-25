Ravens GM Eric DeCosta issues big statement about Lamar Jackson ahead of 2025 NFL season

Lamar Jackson has been a great symbol for the Baltimore Ravens for several years. While the possibility of reaching the Super Bowl has been elusive so far, General Manager Eric DeCosta believes in his quarterback’s leadership to achieve great things this season in the NFL.

DeCosta has always spoken highly of Jackson, especially for the influence the former Louisville player has on the team. During a press conference at the Combine, the Ravens GM once again reiterated what Lamar means to his teammates.

“Lamar is a stakeholder. He’s a partner. He’s earned that right,” Eric DeCosta stated about Lamar and his influence on the team. “He made great tries this year. He’s my MVP. I think his impact on our team is impossible to measure.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s no doubt about what Lamar Jackson can achieve within the Ravens’ roster, not only because of his talent but also because of what it means to have a quarterback with such an imposing leadership role on the team.

Advertisement

A two-time MVP winner in the NFL regular season, as well as a four-time Pro Bowler, Jackson had an exceptional season with his team despite falling short of their goals. He finished the season throwing for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns, and just four interceptions.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Brett Veach breaks silence on Travis Kelce retirement rumors with clear message for Chiefs TE

DeCosta heaps praise on Derrick Henry

The Ravens’ offense not only features great talent in Lamar Jackson but has also added one of the best RBs in the league: Derrick Henry. The former Tennessee Titans player was one of the standout figures last season in the NFL, and Eric DeCosta hopes he can replicate that performance once again in Baltimore.

Advertisement

“I mean, Derrick it’s just a phenomenal worker. He is a pro, does everything in the right way. The way that he practices, the way that he takes care of his body, his mentality on the field, his leadership. His talent, i mean, his freakishly talented, i mean his combination of talent and speed,

“So, he was just the perfect player for us i think, last year. The right addition. … We are blessed to have him and i would expect his successes last year to continue this year,” he concluded.

Advertisement