Romania will face Bosnia and Herzegovina for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B3. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Romania will host Bosnia and Herzegovina for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B3. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

For the away team it will be a last farewell game from League B. The great performance of Bosnia and Herzegovina has allowed them to return to League A with a Matchday in advance after beating Montenegro in Matchday 5. Without a doubt a deserved promotion for this team that will now face the best in Europe.

For the locals, however, it will be an all or nothing game. They occupy the last position of the group with 4 points, only 1 below Finland. They have a chance to avoid relegation, for which they must beat Bosnia and hope that the Finns do not win in their visit to Montenegro. The Romanians are only served by victory since, with the tie, even if Finland loses and they remain equal on points, the Nordics have a better goal difference and would retain the category.

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: Kick-Off Time

Romania will play against Bosnia and Herzegovina for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group B3 this Monday, September 26 at the Rapid-Giulești Stadium in Bucharest, Romania.

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 27)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 27)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 27)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 27)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 27)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Bosnia-Herzegovina: BHT 1, My TV

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Brazil: SporTV 3, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, Globo Channels

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Estonia: Viaplay Estonia

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malawi: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mauritius: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Portugal: Sport TV5, Match Player, Sport TV Multiscreen

Romania: Antena 1, Digi Sport 1 Romania, Prima TV, Digi Online

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Variety

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Eswatini: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

