Former coach Ronald Koeman has not been silent after his departure from FC Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman strongly criticized Barcelona‘s board for its handling of the club’s legends, including Xavi Hernandez, Lionel Messi and himself. He said all this at a recent event, called the Koeman Cup.

The Dutch coach even referred to the injury suffered by Frenkie De Jong, which prevented him from being present with the Netherlands during Euro 2024. He also spoke about the arrival of Hansi Flick to the Barça bench.

Ronald Koeman’s time as Barça coach was quite complicated, in times of crisis marked by the pandemic, the Club’s financial problems and the departure of the great star Lionel Messi before the start of the 2021/22 season. However, under Koeman’s leadership they won the 2021 Copa del Rey.

Koeman and the treatment of FC Barcelona legends

“It’s sad that he is out of Barça (Xavi), that I am out of Barça, that Messi is out… It seems that the legends of the club don’t look like anything for the board,” Koeman said. The Dutch coach also referred to Frenkie de Jong’s injury, Koeman expressed concern about De Jong’s injury and wished him a speedy recovery.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman, Head coach of FC Barcelona look dejected following the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta at Camp Nou on May 16, 2021 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

What did Koeman say about the arrival of coach Hansi Flick to FC Barcelona?

On Flick, Koeman said that he is a “great coach”, but that “Barcelona is Barcelona” and that Flick will have to adapt to the club’s culture. Koeman’s words will surely generate controversy in Barcelona’s environment. Koeman hopes Flick will succeed at Barcelona and that he can return the club to the top of European football.