Earlier, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dismissed rumors that Cristiano Ronaldo might return to the club. Seeing as how the Portuguese ace's sister was insulted by Perez's joke about her brother's age, she decided to retaliate.

Manchester United's absence from the UEFA Champions League this season has kept Cristiano Ronaldo's future in the spotlight. Multiple clubs have apparently shown interest in acquiring the 37-year-old attacker, but none have made a serious attempt to acquire him.

The Portugal captain has been linked with a move back to La Liga, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid mentioned as potential destinations. What is more, some Los Blancos supporters would welcome their ex-star back into the fold as they greeted the club's president Florentino Perez at the hotel in Helsinki, Finland.

Despite the president's apparent disregard for their first request, the group continued to press him to bring the forward back to Spain. The second time Perez was asked, he turned around, responding with a simple, "Who?" and then the searing, "Cristiano? Again? He's 38 years old."

How Ronaldo's sister replied to Florentino Perez's comments

Ronaldo has been as productive as ever this season, scoring 24 goals last term. However, the forward superstar, who will be 38 in February, is no longer as vibrant as he once was. Although his contract with United only has a year left, he is still Portugal's captain and has one additional year of club control over his transfer.

The Red Devils' opening matchday loss to Brighton was his debut of the new season, and it's still uncertain whether new manager Erik ten Hag will start him this weekend against Brentford. After the Real Madrid president made remarks about a possible Cristiano Ronaldo return to the Santiago Bernabeu, the seasoned veteran's sister attacked him, defending her brother.

“He’s 38 years old but he can jump two meters high in the air and stay in it for three minutes and his body has no fat. Respect yourself, old man, you are 75”, she took to Instragram to respond.

There is no telling where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will play this year because of his uncertain future. Manchester United are said to be confident in his abilities this year, but the absence of Champions League games casts doubt. Nevertheless, it's safe to say that a comeback to Real Madrid is out of the question.