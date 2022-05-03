Liverpool almost had a scare in the second leg of the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22. However, the Reds were able to turn things around and social media isn’t happy with Villarreal’s goalkeeper, Rulli, performance. Check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Liverpool are the first finalists of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 after defeating Villarreal for 5-2 on aggregate. After winning the first leg 2-0, Liverpool came back to get a 3-2 win at the Estadio La Ceramica on Wednesday.

Villarreal controlled the game in the first half with an incisive attack and a high-pressure. Boulaye Dia scored the first goal just three minutes into the match, then Francis Coquelin extended the lead in the 41st minute.

However, Liverpool came better in the second half and were able to turn things around. Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mané all scored to give their team the victory and their first UEFA Champions League final in three years and the third with Jurgen Klopp.

Villarreal’s goalkeeper had a bad night against Liverpool: Funniest memes and reactions

While Liverpool’s quality can’t be denied, fans on social media couldn’t help themselves to joke about Rulli’s faults in all three goals.From the five shots on target, Liverpool scored three. The Reds were impossible to stop.

In the third goal, Rulli’s was way out of his net and Mané didn’t lose the chance to score. Meanwhile, the first two goals were both nutmegs. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions: