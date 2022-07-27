Sacramento Republic play against Sporting Kansas City today at Heart Health Park for the 2022 U.S Open Cup Semifinals. Full exclusive details about how to watch or live stream the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Sacramento Republic are ready to face Sporting Kansas City, Semifinals action for the 2022 U.S Open Cup. This game will take place at Heart Health Park today, July 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM (ET). The home team are the only underdogs that could reach this stage of the tournament. Here is all the related information about this U.S Open Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Only Sacramento Republic, outside of MLS, were able to reach the semifinals of this tournament, they play in the USL Championship. Sacramento eliminated two MLS teams in the round of 16.

Sporting Kansas City won easily in the RO16 quarterfinals against Union Omaha but before that game they had to work hard to win against another MLS team, Houston Dynamo FC who kept attacking to win the game.

Sacramento Republic vs Sporting Kansas City: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California.

Sacramento Republic vs Sporting Kansas City: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Sacramento Republic vs Sporting Kansas City: Storylines

Sacramento Republic have a near perfect record in the US Open Cup especially after beating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 in the Round of 16, but the best thing was when they eliminated the Los Angeles Galaxy in the quarter-finals stage, Sacramento won that game 2-1 on the road.

Sporting Kansas City are in good form after an easy win against Union Omaha 6-0 at home. Most of the goals in that game were scored in the second half. But the defense suffered against an MLS team, Houston Dynamo FC as that team scored the first goal of the game at the 41th minute and it wasn't until the 52nd minute that Sporting Kansas managed to score the equalizer.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Sacramento Republic vs Sporting Kansas City in the U.S.

This 2022 U.S Open Cup Semifinals game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Sacramento Republic vs Sporting Kansas City: Predictions And Odds

Sacramento Republic are underdogs at home with 2.60 odds that will pay $260 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record playing against MLS teams. Sporting Kansas City are favorites with 2.45 odds. The draw is offered at 3.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this U.S Open Cup game is: Sacramento Republic 2.60

BetMGM Sacramento Republic 2.60 Draw / Totals 3.10 / 2.5 Sporting Kansas City 2.45

* Odds via BetMGM.