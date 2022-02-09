Liverpool could lose one of their best players come July as winger Sadio Mane is reportedly open to leaving the Premier League club next summer if either of two European giants show interest in him.

Sadio Mane had tasted glory before when he won the Champions League and Premier League trophies with Liverpool, but none of those achievements will come close to what he just achieved in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Because, as special as winning the best club competitions might be, nothing compares to succeeding with your national team. Especially if it's the first title in its history, like the 2021 Afcon for Senegal, and if you score the game-winning penalty, like Mane did in the final against Egypt.

The winger has undoubtedly earned a place among the best African players of all time but he's far from satisfied. Having won it all in nearly six years at Anfield, Mane is reportedly willing to pack his bags next summer to complete a dream move to La Liga.

Report: The 2 teams Sadio Mane would leave Liverpool for

According to Goal, Sadio Mane told his agents that he is open to leaving Liverpool next summer if Barcelona or Real Madrid approach him. At 29 years of age and soon to turn 30 in April, Mane is reportedly looking forward to facing a new challenge at one of the La Liga giants before he reaches the final stages of his career.

Mane is under contract until 2023 and it is understood that no talks for his renewal have been held so far. Therefore, next summer would be the perfect timing for his departure as the club would be able to cash in before he leaves for nothing.

However, it remains to be seen whether any of these clubs will actually make an offer. Real Madrid's priority target is Kylian Mbappe, who may arrive for free, and they also have Erling Haaland on their sights. Barcelona, on the other hand, are still battling with a financial crisis.