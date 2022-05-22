Real Madrid's illusion of signing Kylian Mbappe is over. However, Florentino Perez wants El Merengue to have a high-quality player, and pparently, the Spanish club's officials already have some options.

Real Madrid's illusion of signing Kylian Mbappe is over. The Frenchman announced on Saturday, May 21 his renewal with PSG until 2025. The 23-year-old player will receive €300 million as a bonus for his renewal and a salary of €100 million net per year, in addition to image rights being handed over to the forward.

Real Madrid were ready to make a financial effort to sign Mbappe. It was certainly not a bad season for El Merengue. They won the 2021-2022 La Liga season, conquered the Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao, and will play the 2021-2022 Champions League Final against Liverpool.

However, Florentino Perez wants Real Madrid to have a high-quality player in their squad and after the rejected offer for Mbappe, the Spanish club's officials will seek to sign another top player, and apparently, they already have some options.

Players Real Madrid could sign as a replacement for Mbappe

Up front, the Mbappe-Benzema duo will no longer be possible, but Real Madrid are considering whether to make a powerful signing in that area. It is not easy, as Erling Haaland and Mbappe are gone. The two best pure strikers that there are with options are Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane, but they are not easy to fit with the Frenchman.

The solution could be players that are not stars now but are heading in that direction, such as AC Milan's Rafael Leao or Benfica's Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan player is sought after by several teams, and it won't be easy for Real Madrid to sign him.

Christopher Nkunku is another of the options that sound around the Real Madrid officials. The RB Leipzig player is compared to Mbappe due to his style of playing. In terms of talent, Nkunku has the whole package. The 24-year-old is creative, a clinical finisher, and possesses enough pace to help him adapt to the different styles of play in Spain.

Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move in the past and his contract situation is yet to be resolved. The 29-year-old’s deal expires in 2023, and there is some uncertainty as to whether he will put pen to paper. And the truth is that Salah would be a great signing.

Sadio Mane was also connected in the last hours with the Spanish club. Much like his team-mate Salah, Mane is in a state of contract limbo at present. And that could encourage Real to press ahead with a cut-price deal to lure the Senegalese to the Spanish capital. The 30-year-old player has reportedly received offers from PSG and Bayern Munich as he weighs up whether to stay at Liverpool.

After Manchester City signed Haaland, Raheem Sterling's continuity at the club was put in doubt. The England star’s contract expires in 2023, meaning Man City may have to sell this summer to avoid him leaving for free next summer. Riyad Mahrez is also a name on the table as a replacement for Mbappe. The Algerian has yet to renew his contract with Manchester City, which runs out in 2023 and could be an option for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are believed to have 200,000,000 euros to spend and room on the wage bill, so it would not be surprising if the Spanish club signs more than one high-level player.