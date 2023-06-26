The scenario is this: Lionel Messi, possibly the greatest soccer player to ever live, has just won his first FIFA World Cup. Messi lifts the trophy and celebrates with his teammates, his family, the fans, and Salt Bae? It was an image that perplexed many observers as the social media chef appeared to pop up out of nowhere requesting pictures with the Argentine champions.

Salt Bae, who was in a suit and sunglasses went as far as to hold the World Cup trophy and posed for pictures at the stunned look of Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria, who just played the game of his life. The upstaging was not met well by the players and the world over who criticized FIFA for allowing it to happen.

After more than six months since the final, Salt Bae has finally spoken out as to why he was there and why he did what he did on the biggest stage in sports.

Salt Bae on why he was on the field at the World Cup final

In speaking to The Times in the UK, Salt Bae stated, “It was a combination of my love for Argentina and my excitement. I love Argentina and have lived there, and I simply went to support them. Many (players of the national team) have come to the restaurant.

“I didn’t feel like a stranger. It was a special moment. I can’t do anything about why I was there, but I would never set foot on the World Cup pitch again. There were two billion people watching the World Cup… How many people are talking about me? Five billion. The whole world,”.

The meat expert added, “I did not enter the pitch for publicity purposes. There were at least a thousand other people in the field, so I never wanted to overshadow anything. I didn’t like the attention. I didn’t kick anyone or steal anything.”