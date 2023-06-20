Lionel Messi: Inter Miami contract details and if he will play on loan

Lionel Messi to Inter Miami is more or less on a countdown, with tweets from Major League Soccer, Inter Miami, and Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas, MLS awaits the FIFA World Cup winner.



Messi is currently on a much-needed vacation, having recently been in Barcelona and currently at his native Rosario, Argentina. Inter Miami is reportedly close to signing Gerardo “Tata” Martino as their next coach and could be making up to two new DP signings.



Still as Messi’s PSG deal ends, ESPN is reporting with a bit more clarity the length of Messi’s contract and if he will go on loan in the offseason.



Messi’s contract with Inter Miami



ESPN has reported that the length of Messi’s Inter Miami deal would be for 2 and a half years, meaning Messi would play the remainder of the 2023 seasons and commit to 2024 and 2025, with an option year for 2026, taking him to the next World Cup.



Messi’s MLS playing salary would be the highest in league history between $50-60 million annually. Messi will get ownership stake at Inter Miami once his playing days are over.



Messi is slated to have percentage deals with Apple, Adidas, and Fanatics, although it is being reported that Messi will not have direct subsidy from Major League Soccer.



Another issue to contemplate is that Messi will not go on loan during the MLS offseason. He will enjoy an offseason once the season is over and prepare for the next MLS season, although this could change as it did for David Beckham.

Messi will debut with the Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul on July 21.