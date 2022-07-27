Benjamin Sesko, a striker for Salzburg, is apparently attracting attention from Manchester United. However, to discourage them from pursuing their player, Salzburg have gone to Twitter. The price tag the Austrian side put on the 19-year-old is so ridiculously high that it may make you fall out of your chair with laughter.

Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko has reportedly been in intensive discussions with Manchester United this summer. In the previous few days, rumors have been circulating that the Premier League giants are interested in signing the talented youngster.

The 19-year-old talent has established himself as one of Austria's top strikers, and his future prospects are high. The Red Bulls have a history of producing promising young attackers, and Sesko might be the next great thing in the game, drawing interest from the top teams in Europe.

Fabrizio Romano's report from earlier in the week indicated that the Red Devils had been made aware of the Slovenian's availability and were keeping tabs on his status. However, purchasing the player won't be simple due to the Austrian club's stance.

Salzburg mock Manchester United for Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has been courted by many teams, but Red Bull Salzburg has resorted to Twitter to ward off any interest, particularly from Manchester United. They seem to be dead set on not letting their most prized asset go, and they have let the world know what they would be willing to get for him by tweeting a link to a news story about United's interest.

"We want 300 million + Bruno [Fernandes]", Salzburg's English Twitter account said that Manchester United, or any team interested in Sesko, would have to pay a hefty sum to get his services.

The Austrian side's talent pipeline is widely believed to have a bright future thanks in large part to the 19-year-old. He scored five goals in 24 games last year, starting eight of them, and he is off to a great start this year after tallying both a goal and an assist in his debut.

United are interested in signing the teenager to bolster their frontline in light of Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to depart Old Trafford for a chance to play in the UEFA Champions League. Ten Hag's implication of the necessity for a second forward suggests that the Red Devils should investigate this option.