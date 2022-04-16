San Jose Earthquakes play against Nashville today at Paypal Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 7. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Jose Earthquakes are ready to face Nashville, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 7 game will take place at Paypal Park on April 16, 2022 at 3:30 PM (ET). The home team are looking for their first win this season. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The San Jose Earthquakes still don't know what it's like to win a game in the new 2022 MLS season, they have a negative record with 0-2-4. The most recent game for San Jose was a loss against the Houston Dynamo on the road.

Nashville do have wins in the new season with three wins, one draw and two losses against FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake. So far the team is building their second winning streak of the season with two recent wins.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville: Storylines

The San Jose Earthquakes opened the season with a 1-3 home loss against the NY Red Bulls, and after that game they tied 3-3 at home against the Columbus Crew. Two disappointing home games to start the 2022 MLS season. San Jose's other good result was a draw against Austin FC 2-2 at home, that draw was a sign that the team was on the mend until they recently lost again to the Houston Dynamo 3-4 on the road.

Nashville got off to a better start to the season with a 1-0 win against Seattle and a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United on the road. After that first good streak the team lost two straight games against FC Dallas 0-2 and Real Salt Lake 1-2. The most recent game for Nashville was a 2-1 victory against Sporting KC.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Nashville: Predictions And Odds

San Jose Earthquakes are home underdogs for this game with 2.85 odds that will pay $285 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a weak defense game but the visitors are tired of playing on the road. Nashville are favorites at 2.40 odds. The draw is offered at 3.20 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Nashville 2.40.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM San Jose Earthquakes 2.85 Draw 3.20 / 2.5 Nashville 2.40

* Odds via BetMGM.