San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 MLS Week 12 in the US and Canada

San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers will face-off at PayPal Park for Week 12 of the 2022 MLS Season. Check out everything you need to know about this MLS regular season game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). To watch this game in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

San Jose Earthquakes are currently 12th place at the West Conference table with 10 points in 11 weeks. The Quakes have an unbeaten streak as hosts in the 2022 MLS Season. The team managed by Alex Covelo have a record of 2 wins and 3 draws at PayPal Park. The Quakes seek their 3rd consecutive win at home.

On the other side, Portland Timbers are currently 9th place at the West with 15 points in 11 weeks. The Timbers have won just once in their last 5 games as visitors in the 2022 MLS Season. However, The team managed by Giovanni Savarese won 7-2 to Sporting Kansas City in their last week's matchup.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California.

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: Time by States in the US ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: Storylines

Through MLS history this matchup has been played quite some time. In the last 32 matchups between these two sides, the Quakes have won 5 games, while Timbers have done it 17 times and there were 10 games that ended in a draw. In their last matchup, Timbers picked up a 2-0 win as hosts.

San Jose Earthquakes haven't won against Portland Timbers in 2 years. The last time the Quakes won was back in 2019. Since then, Portland Timbers have dominated 5 games and have tied 2 times. The last time these two teams faced each other at PayPal Park, Portland Timbers also picked up a 2-0 win.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: How to watch or stream live free in the US

This matchup between San Jose Earthquakes and Portland Timbers for Week 12 of the 2022 MLS Season will be available in the United States to watch on FuboTV. To watch this game in Canada, tune in to DAZN. Other options in the US are: NBC Sports California, ESPN+ and Fox 12 Plus.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Portland Timbers: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have already set their predictions for this MLS matchup. According to Caesars, the favorites to win this game are San Jose Earthquakes with +104 odds, while Portland Timbers have +245 odds to win on the road. A draw will result in a +265 payout.

