Portland Timbers are set to clash with Colorado Rapids in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned to our comprehensive coverage for all the kickoff details and streaming options available in the USA.

The Portland Timbers face off against the Colorado Rapids in a crucial Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Expect high-octane action in this pivotal clash, so be sure to catch every moment by checking your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options across the USA.

[Watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA on Apple TV]

In a challenging debut, the Portland Timbers secured a crucial 2-1 victory over international powerhouse Leon, edging them closer to qualification. Despite Leon’s early lead, the Timbers rallied, showcasing their resilience and determination to come out on top.

A win in their next match, even if it comes down to penalties, will propel Portland into the next round. However, their path won’t be easy as they face the formidable Colorado Rapids, currently sitting fourth in the Western Conference of the MLS. The Rapids are known for their tough gameplay and are strong contenders for the final stages of the tournament.

When will the Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids match be played?

The Portland Timbers are set to clash with the Colorado Rapids on Thursday, August 1, in a crucial Matchday 2 contest of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, with kickoff scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Portland Timbers face off against the Colorado Rapids in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Don’t miss a second of the action—stream it live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.