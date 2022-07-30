San Jose Earthquakes play against Real Salt Lake today at PayPal Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 23. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Jose Earthquakes are ready to face Real Salt Lake, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 23 game will take place at PayPal Park today, July 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team has little chance to play in the playoffs, but the visitors are in a better position. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

San Jose Earthquakes are near the bottom of the standings in the 13th spot with a losing record of 5-7-9 and it is unlikely that they will win all the upcoming games to access the 2022 MLS playoffs. The last two weeks San Jose lost to Houston and Portland.

Real Salt Lake lost one game and won in a recent home series against Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas. July has been a rocky month for Real Salt Lake with three losses and one win so far.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: PayPal Park, San Jose, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake: Storylines

Another tough season for the San Jose Earthquakes and now with two recent losses against Houston Dynamo 1-2 and Portland Timbers 1-2 it is a sign that they will not play in the 2022 MLS playoffs unless the team wins all upcoming games. This game against Real Salt Lake is the first of two consecutive home games and the next one will be against Inter Miami.

Real Salt Lake have a winning record with 9-6-7 overall in the 4th spot of the Western Conference, they have a good position to reach the playoffs but in the last five games they won only one against Sporting Kansas City 3-0 at home. Real Salt Lake's most recent game was a 0-1 home loss against FC Dallas.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are KSL-TV, NBC Sports California, KMYU Utah, ESPN+.

San Jose Earthquakes vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions And Odds

San Jose Earthquakes are favorites at home to win this game at 2.25 odds that will pay $225 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a weak record and the visitors are on the top five of the conference. Real Salt Lake are underdogs with 2.85 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Real Salt Lake 2.85.

BetMGM San Jose Earthquakes 2.25 Draw 3.50 / 2.5 Real Salt Lake 2.85

* Odds via BetMGM.