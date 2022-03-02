San Lorenzo and River Plate face off on Matchday 5 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 at Estadio Nuevo Gasometro. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Familiar foes meet on Matchday 5 of the Argentine Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 when San Lorenzo welcome River Plate to Estadio Nuevo Gasometro. Here, find out the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial).

This clash doesn’t come in great timing for the hosts. El Ciclon began the new season on the wrong foot, failing to pick up a victory after four games (D2 L2). Last time out, the Cuervos snatched a point to Argentinos Juniors. Will they pull off a shock and win their first game under Pedro Troglio?

Meanwhile, El Millonario will visit the Nuevo Gasometro aiming to get back to winning ways. Last weekend, Marcelo Gallardo’s men blew a 2-0 lead against Racing Club as they had to settle with a sour draw at home. River, however, are in a better spot than their upcoming opponents (W2 D1 L1).

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate: Date

San Lorenzo and River Plate will face each other on on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Estadio Nuevo Gasometro. Last time they met in the 2021 Liga Profesional, El Millonario defeated El Ciclon 3-1 at the Monumental.

San Lorenzo vs. River Plate: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

How to watch San Lorenzo vs. River Plate in the US

The game to be played between San Lorenzo and River Plate on Matchday 5 of the Copa de la Liga Profesional 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: PrendeTV and Fanatiz.