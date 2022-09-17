For Matchday 20 of the 2022 Argentine League, San Lorenzo will receive River Plate in a new edition of this derby. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

San Lorenzo and River Plate will face each other in this derby game for the Matchday 20 of the 2022 Argentine League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and on Fanatiz in Canada and worldwide (except Argentina).

It will be one of the most interesting games of Matchday 20 of the Argentine League. Derby games are always very attractive games to watch, and almost certainly, this time will be no exception. Both teams are in need of victory. San Lorenzo are far from the top of the standings, but close to the Copa Sudamericana qualification zone, the main objective of the semester for them.

River Plate come from two painful defeats, the first of them on Sunday, September 11 when in "La Bombonera", Boca Juniors beat them in the "Superclasico". The second a few days ago against Banfield this time as locals in "El Monumental". They were two hard blows for a team that aspired to fight for the title, and now they will seek to recover.

San Lorenzo vs River Plate: Kick-Off Time

San Lorenzo will play against River Plate for the Matchday 20 of the 2022 Argentine League this Sunday, September 18 at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium, more often known as El Nuevo Gasometro, in Bajo Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Barbados: 2:30 PM

Belize: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 3:30 PM

Canada: 2:30 PM (EDT)

Germany: 8:30 PM

Jamaica: 1:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

San Lorenzo vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

International: Fanatiz International, Onefootball, AFA Play

Italy: YES, Only Calcium

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, ViX

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), TyC Sports International, VIX+