Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Corona in the Quarter-Finals Leg 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2021. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Santos Laguna will meet with Tigres UANL at the Estadio Corona in Torreon in the first leg of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 10:05 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Liga MX Apertura Playoff match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. From the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 55th overall meeting. Interestingly, Tigres UANL are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Santos Laguna have grabbed a triumph 16 times to this day, and a great number of even 19 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 8, 2021, when it ended in a 1-1 draw in San Nicolás de Los Garza in the Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time this year, this time in the Liga MX Apertura Playoffs 2021.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Corona, Torreon

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

The Laguna ended the Apertura in fifth place with 24 points in 17 matches. On the other hand, the Tigers were placed right above them, in fourth place on the Torneo Apertura table with 28 points won in 17 games.

As a result, Tigres UANL had secured a certain quarterfinal spot. Meanwhile, Santos set up a meeting with Miguel Herrera's side in the Quarter-Finals after overcoming Atletico San Luis 2-0 in the Reclassification, at the Estadio Corona in Torreon.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 30, 2005, and it ended in a thrilling 3-1 Tigres win at home in the 2005 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will go into the return leg with an advantage.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL in the U.S.

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarter-Finals Leg 1 game between Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL, to be played on Thursday, at the Estadio Corona in Torreon, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming), as well as Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes in the United States.

Santos Laguna vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of Santos Laguna. FanDuel see them as the slight favorites to enter the second leg with an advantage and they have given them +130 odds. The away side Tigres UANL, meanwhile, have +210 odds to cause an upset and earn the return game's upper hand, while a tie would result in an equal +210 payout.

FanDuel Santos Laguna +130 Tie +210 Tigres UANL +210

* Odds via FanDuel