Where to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Club America receive Santos Laguna for the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kevin Alvarez of America
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesKevin Alvarez of America

Club America will face off against Santos Laguna in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 12 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Santos Laguna online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Club America are riding high after a dominant 4-1 triumph over Pumas UNAM in the Derby, a win that not only secured bragging rights but also put them just a point shy of the Liga MX leaders. Las Aguilas are now eyeing another victory as they host a struggling Santos Laguna.

The Verdiblancos fell 1-0 to Monterrey in their last outing. With the regular season winding down, Santos face mounting pressure to earn points and keep their playoff hopes alive, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash in Mexico City.

When will the Club America vs Santos Laguna match be played?

Club America play against Santos Laguna in the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, October 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 PM (ET).

Jesus Ocejo of Santos – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Club America vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM
CT: 10:05 PM
MT: 9:05 PM
PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Santos Laguna in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Santos Laguna will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision, TUDN.

