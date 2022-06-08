Saudi Arabia and Venezuela will face-off in a new international friendly matchup. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream the 2022 International Friendly in the US

Saudi Arabia will play against Venezuela at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Spain for a friendly matchup in preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game in the US.

Saudi Arabia are looking ahead for their 2022 Qatar World Cup participation. The team managed by Hervé Renard had a 1-0 loss to Colombia in their first friendly game. This will be the second friendly game played in June.

Whereas Venezuela are already preparing for the next World Cup Qualifiers. The team managed by Jose Pekerman has time to develop a nice chemistry within their squad. In the mean time they have multiple squads playing simultaneously. This is also the second friendly game for Venezuela.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nueva Condomina, Murcia, Spain

Live Stream: Foxsports.com

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Venezuela face their 9th AFC rival after 2 years. The last game against an AFC rival for Venezuela was in an International Friendly against Japan. That game ended as a 4-1 win for the South American team. The last time Venezuela lost to a AFC national team was in 2017 against Iran by 1-0.

Whereas Saudi Arabia have faced 8 CONMEBOL rivals in their history. Saudi Arabia won only against Uruguay. It was a friendly matchup that ended as a 3-2 win over Uruguay back in 2002. Since then, Saudi Arabia have never won a CONMEBOL side.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela in the US

This 2022 International Friendly matchup to be played between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela will be available to watch live in the United States on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App and FOX Deportes.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela anywhere

If you want to watch this matchup between Saudi Arabia and Venezuela for the 2022 International Friendly but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Saudi Arabia vs Venezuela: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this International Friendly game. According to BetMGM, Venezuela are favorites with +150 odds to win at home, while Saudi Arabia have +185 odds to pick up the win. A draw would result in a +210 payout.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!