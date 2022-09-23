Scotland and Ireland face off on Saturday, September 24, on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream online the game in your country.

International soccer is back, but not for Qatar 2022 - yet. The FIFA World Cup is drawing nearer, but we still have more than a month to go before it gets underway. In the meantime, the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will bring us a must-watch between Scotland and Ireland on Saturday, September 24. Here, you will find how to watch the game in your country. FuboTV (7-day free trial) will broadcast the game in the US, while FuboTV Canada will do so in Canada.

With two rounds left, things are wide open in Group 1 of League B. Scotland are atop the group with 9 points, followed by Ukraine with 7, while Ireland (4) are just one point above Armenia (3).

Therefore, there will be plenty at stake when these teams clash at Hampden Park in Glasgow. While the hosts will try to secure promotion, the visitors aim to get a result that ends their relegation fears.

Scotland vs. Ireland: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 4:45 AM (Sunday)

Bahamas: 2:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Brunei: 2:45 AM (Sunday)

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Fiji: 6:45 AM (Sunday)

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (Sunday)

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Sunday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Papua New Guinea: 4:45 AM (Sunday)

Philippines: 2:45 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (Sunday)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (Sunday)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Scotland vs. Ireland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Barbados: Csport.tv

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: Fubotv, DAZN

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Fiji: Sky Sport 3 NZ

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD, RTE 2, RTE Player

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Supersport 5, Astro Go

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Pakistan: Sony LIV

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3, Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 3 NZ

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Kingdom: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ViX

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA