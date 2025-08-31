Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami: How many fans are attending the 2025 Leagues Cup final at Lumen Field?

The Seattle Sounders are facing Inter Miami in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, in what promises to be an electrifying match, with both teams giving their all to claim the title. Lumen Field is packed with fans cheering for their favorites, and of course, Lionel Messi.

The match is taking place in front of a sold-out crowd at Lumen Field in Seattle, with ticket sales set to break the Leagues Cup record and approach the stadium’s full capacity of 68,000 spectators.

Miami and Seattle both advanced to the Leagues Cup final after impressive semifinal performances. Inter Miami overcame Orlando City 3-1 at home, erasing a 1-0 deficit thanks to two crucial goals from Argentine legend Lionel Messi—a penalty in the 77th minute and another in the 88th. Midfielder Telasco Segovia sealed the victory with a stoppage-time strike.

The Sounders, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 road win over the LA Galaxy. Young star forward Pedro de la Vega opened the scoring early, and fellow forward Osaze De Rosario doubled the lead in the 57th minute, giving Seattle a confident edge heading into the final.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates Telasco Segovia #8, Tadeo Allende #21 and Rodrigo De Paul #7.

World champion experience vs youthful energy

The Leagues Cup final is a clash of contrasting philosophies. Inter Miami leans on its constellation of veteran stars, relying on experience and composure to handle the pressure of a final. In contrast, the Seattle Sounders have built their success around youth, speed, and the hunger of emerging talents like Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario, who are eager to make their mark on the continental stage.

Inter Miami’s key advantage lies in the mindset of its leaders, shaped on the sport’s biggest stages. Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, both 2022 World Cup winners with Argentina, know what it takes to perform under the immense pressure of a final. Their calm and leadership are invaluable, setting an example on the pitch and guiding teammates during critical moments. Their experience in high-stakes matches could be the decisive factor.

This matchup is more than a tactical battle; it is a duel of philosophies. While the Sounders rely on the dynamism and energy of their youth, Inter Miami leans on the wisdom and pedigree of players who have conquered soccer’s highest peaks.

For Seattle, it is a chance to prove that their young talent is world-class. For Inter Miami, it is an opportunity for their leaders to further cement their legacy by adding another trophy to their already impressive collection.

