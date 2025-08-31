What happens if Inter Miami win, tie or lose vs Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final today?

After a challenging journey in the 2025 Leagues Cup, Inter Miami face the Seattle Sounders in the highly anticipated final game of the competition. Despite only one previous encounter, both teams are in peak form, promising an intense showdown. The Herons regained their offensive prowess in their last match, led by a formidable Lionel Messi. However, they must overcome Sounders‘ renowned defensive unit, which has conceded just two goals throughout the tournament.

The Seattle Sounders have surprised everyone with their performance, entering the 2025 Leagues Cup without being among the favorites for the title. Although boasting high-level players like Pedro De La Vega and Jesus Ferreira, they did not stand out in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 or the last MLS season. However, they have made great progress as a team, combining defensive strength with speed on the wings, making them a tough opponent to beat.

Inter Miami have established themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the 2025 Leagues Cup. With Lionel Messi at the helm, the Herons are favorites to win the title. Despite having less history than the Sounders, players like Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, and Telasco Segovia can make an important difference. Moreover, their strength lies not only in their offense but also in a solid defense, with Gonzalo Lujan and Maximiliano Falcon playing key roles.

What happens if Inter Miami beat Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final?

If Inter Miami defeat the Seattle Sounders, they will capture the 2025 Leagues Cup title, marking Lionel Messi’s third trophy with the franchise since his arrival. Furthermore, they would become the most successful team in the tournament’s history, boasting two titles. Additionally, it would be the first title in Javier Mascherano’s coaching career.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates with teammates Telasco Segovia #8, Tadeo Allende #21 and Rodrigo De Paul #7.

What happens if Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders tie in the 2025 Leagues Cup final?

In the event that Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders finish regulation time tied, they will not proceed to extra time, unlike in other competitions. Instead, the teams will go directly to a penalty shootout to decide which team is crowned the 2025 Leagues Cup champions.

What happens if Inter Miami lose to Seattle Sounders in the 2025 Leagues Cup final?

In case Inter Miami are defeated by the Seattle Sounders, they will complete a two-year drought in the competition. It will also mark Javier Mascherano’s first lost final in his coaching career. Nonetheless, the Sounders will become the third MLS side to clinch the tournament, etching their name in history. Brian Schmetzer’s team would also end a three-year drought since their last time lifting a trophy.