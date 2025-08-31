Where to watch Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami will face each otherin the 2025 Leagues Cup final. With anticipation building, be sure to check the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the action live.

The stage is set for the grand final of the tournament uniting MLS and Liga MX, and this year it’s an all-MLS showdown. Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi and fresh off knocking out rival Orlando City SC, will chase the title in a competition that has seemed tailor-made for them.

Standing in their way are the Seattle Sounders, a battle-tested squad with a strong international track record, who punched their ticket to the final by ousting the LA Galaxy. The Sounders are well aware of their potential and are going for the title against Messi‘s team.

When will the Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami match be played?

Seattle Sounders take on Inter Miami this Sunday, August 31, in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM (ET).

Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami match: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami match in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 Leagues Cup showdown between Seattle Sounders and Inter Miami in the USA. Other options: TUDN, Univision, DirecTV Stream.