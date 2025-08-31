Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami: Lineups for 2025 Leagues Cup final today, August 31

Despite losing Lionel Messi early in the 2025 Leagues Cup, Inter Miami have shown resilience and advanced to the tournament final. The Herons aim to clinch their second championship title, a feat that would make them the most successful team in the competition’s history. However, they face a formidable challenge in the Seattle Sounders, who are not only in excellent form but also feature several key players poised to make an impact.

The Seattle Sounders have exceeded expectations in the 2025 Leagues Cup, ousting powerhouses like LA Galaxy and Puebla to secure a spot in the final. Not only have they shined defensively, allowing just two goals, but their offense has also been formidable. With standout performances from Jesus Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario, and Pedro De La Vega, Sounders have proven they can consistently make an impact on the field.

Head coach Javier Mascherano has transformed Inter Miami into one of the most consistent teams. Moreover, Rodrigo De Paul’s arrival to the Herons has proven to be transformative, helping to create an important balance in the team. With Lionel Messi returning to play a full match last game, they are poised to capture their second championship in the tournament history.

Seattle Sounders lineup vs Inter Miami

The Seattle Sounders will face their first-ever Leagues Cup final without Nouhou Tolo, sidelined by a red card from the previous match. Fortunately, head coach Brian Schmetzer reports no new absences, allowing the squad to maintain a lineup similar to their last outing. For that reason Pedro De La Vega is set to lead the offensive charge against the Herons as they vie to lift the trophy.

Osaze De Rosario #95 of Seattle Sounders celebrates a goal with Paul Rothrock #14 and Pedro De La Vega #10.

Considering this, the Sounders could start as follows against Inter Miami: Andrew Thomas; Alexander Roldan, Yeimar Gómez, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; Cristian Roldan, Obed Vargas; Paul Rothrock, Jesus Ferreira, Pedro De La Vega; Osaze De Rosario.

Inter Miami lineup vs Seattle Sounders

Inter Miami reach the 2025 Leagues Cup final with no new absences, aside from Allen Obando, who has missed several games. Considering this, head coach Javier Mascherano may stick with a lineup consistent with the season’s standard, featuring Lionel Messi leading the offense with Luis Suarez.

With this in mind, Inter Miami starting lineup could look as follows: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Maximiliano Falcon, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul; Tadeo Allende, Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; Luis Suarez.