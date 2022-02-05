Senegal take on Egypt at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé for the 2022 AFCON Final. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Senegal vs Egypt: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 AFCON Final

Senegal and Egypt meet in the 2022 AFCON Final. This game will take place at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé. Two friends play the big game of their lives against each other. Here is all the detailed information about this AFCON game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Senegal were lethal in the group stage and in the round of 16, as big favorites, they won their first game of the knockout stage against Cape Verde 2-0. In the quarterfinals and semifinals things were easier for Senegal with two solid 3-1 wins against Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso.

Egypt had a slightly tougher road than Senegal to reach the final, but the team achieved the unthinkable after winning two games by penalty shoot-outs in the knockout stage. But of those two games the victory against Cameroon was perfect thanks to Abou-Gabal (Egypt GK).

Senegal vs Egypt: Date

Senegal and Egypt play for the 2022 AFCON Final on Sunday, February 6 at Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé. Senegal's offensive attack is much stronger, they showed unmatched offensive power in the cup, but Egypt are good at defending every inch until the last minute.

Senegal vs Egypt: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Senegal vs Egypt at the 2022 AFCON Final

This game for the 2022 AFCON Final, Senegal and Egypt at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé on Sunday, February 6, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV

